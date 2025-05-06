Finn Balor may have confirmed the long term plan between him and Dominik Mysterio

Before to WrestleMania 41, fans had noticed rising tension between between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. Furthermore, The Prince seemed outnumbered with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez constantly supporting 'Dirty Dom'. A popular speculation was that The Judgment Day would break up owing to a fallout between Mysterio and Balor.
However, it seems that the former Universal Champion has indicated that all is well between The Judgment Day members, and there is a long-term plan for the heel faction.
Finn Balor celebrated with Dominik Mysterio following WrestleMania 41
Both Dirty Dom and The Prince were part of the Fatal Four-Way against Penta and former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker at The Show of Shows. After a vicious battle between the superstars, Mysterio pinned Balor to become the new Intercontinental Champion.
On the RAW after WrestleMania, Finn Balor celebrated with the new champion, seeming genuinely pleased to see the title within The Judgment Day. However, there was a confrontation backstage but it was to express his displeasure over being pinned by Dominik.
By celebrating with him, Balor has hinted at a stronger united front.
The Prince paid homage to the new Intercontinental Champion
On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW on May 5, 2025, Finn Balor sported Mysterio's 'Latino Cheat' T-shirt. This was an interesting choice, especially since fans aren't still convinced that the faction members have resolved all underlying issues.
It seems that the 43-year-old sported Mysterio's merchandise in an attempt to showcase a public display of solidarity, and squashing possible speculations of any discord between the superstars.
Finn Balor agreed to take care of AJ Styles on behalf of Dominik Mysterio
On the May 5, 2025 episode of WWE RAW, Dirty Dom asked The Prince to take care of AJ Styles on his behalf after learning that The Phenomenal One plans on challenging for the Intercontinental Championship.
Balor resisted at first, considering it seemed Mysterio was treating him as his subordinate, but brushed it off as a joke. The stalwarts will battle on the May 12, 2025 edition of the flagship show.
Even though the resistance hinted at certain unaddressed tension, Balor agreeing to help out Dominik Mysterio is an indication that The Judgment Day will remain together for the foreseeable future.