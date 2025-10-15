Former WWE Champion to join The Vision as leader but it’s not Brock Lesnar? Exploring the possibility

  • home icon
By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 15, 2025 08:01 GMT
The Vision kicked Seth Rollins out on WWE RAW! (Credits: WWE.Com)
The post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE RAW from Perth RAC Arena went off-air with a shocking cliffhanger as Seth Rollins was officially snubbed from The Vision by his own factionmates, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.

Following Rollins' getting kicked out of the heel stable, fans and pundits are now predicting hypothetical scenarios of what's next for The Vision after the shocking betrayal. One of the most suggested pitches is getting a new experienced leader, and given that Brock Lesnar is back in the company and has also aligned well with the Hall of Famer, he has been considered as the perfect choice to lead the heel stable.

However, in a shocking twist, former WWE Champion Randy Orton may join The Vision as leader, replacing Seth Rollins, instead of Brock Lesnar. The Viper's heel turn has been teased for months now. The Apex Predator could finally turn on Cody Rhodes and ambush him alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, chasing the Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, he could help Bron Breakker become World Heavyweight Champion.

This could be a perfect WrestleMania storyline, where The American Nightmare will have to overcome The Vision and defend his title against his mentor. The stable would be an ideal reflection of the Evolution faction, and could do wonders with every member of the crew holding a major title.

That said, the angle suggested above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

What is the future of Seth Rollins in WWE?

There have been rumors circulating on the internet that the Stamford-based promotion pulled the trigger on The Vision, turning back on The Visionary, as the former leader of the heel faction sustained an injury during his Crown Jewel Title bout against Cody Rhodes at the Perth PLE last weekend.

The speculations suggest that the latter may have suffered a torn rotator cuff and would need surgery. Supposing this is actually the situation, Rollins may have to vacate his title and could be sidelined for this entire year at least.

It will be interesting to see what plans the sports entertainment juggernaut has in store for Seth in the coming weeks.

