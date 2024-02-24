Former WWE champion to make SmackDown comeback soon? Revisiting his last match on the brand

A former WWE champion could make his in-ring return on SmackDown soon. The star in question is none other than Cedric Alexander. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has formed an alliance with former Hit Row member Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

WWE aired another vignette featuring the new pairing on SmackDown this week. The two superstars have yet to make their televised debut as a tag team. They had a dark match against Pretty Deadly at WWE Tribute to the Troops in December 2023.

Cedric Alexander’s most recent match on the blue brand was a dark outing against two-time NCAA Heavyweight Champion Gable Steveson. His last televised match was against former NXT Champion Dragon Lee on November 10, 2023.

Both Alexander and Lee worked a match for a WWE Speed taping prior to the February 16, 2024, episode of the blue brand. The match is expected to air sometime in the future. Fans can read more on WWE’s new match concept here.

Triple H needs to split tag team titles for SmackDown

The current WWE landscape is stacked with tag teams, with the red and blue brands featuring many talented pairings. The Judgment Day currently holds the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Damian Priest and Finn Balor have continued to pull double duty on both shows.

It’s about time both shows got their separate tag team titles due to the stacked tag team division. The Usos were the last team to hold the tag team titles on the blue brand. The twins unified the titles with the RAW Tag Team Championship during a match with RK-Bro on May 20, 2022.

The fate of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be decided at Elimination Chamber: Perth when Balor and Priest put them on the line against New Catch Republic, consisting of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.