4 things we know about WWE Speed - Details, matches, wrestlers & more

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the history of the industry. The Stamford-based company has been functional in some form for around 70 years now, albeit under a handful of different names. With that kind of lineage, it only makes sense that the Stamford-based promotion is the industry leader.

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has three massive weekly shows. RAW airs on the USA Network every Monday, while NXT airs on the same network on Tuesdays. Meanwhile, SmackDown airs on FOX each Friday. They also have several B-shows and various other forms of programming.

Another major new program is on the way. While it had been teased for quite some time, the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event saw Michael Cole officially confirm that a new show called WWE Speed is on the way later this spring. This will be the first new weekly show under the Triple H-led regime.

While a lot of information on the show remains a mystery, there has been plenty reported or otherwise leaked out courtesy of taping spoilers. This article will take a look at some of the major things we know about the exciting project so far.

Below are four things we know about WWE Speed.

#4. The matches will be short and there appears to be a points system

The concept of WWE Speed is completely different from anything else the Stamford-based promotion does. Every match has a five-minute time limit. That, in essence, makes every bout a sprint. In fact, to emphasize the importance of the time limit, a countdown clock will be present on the Titantron for the entirety of the bout.

That is not the only exciting aspect of this unique concept. The show will also operate under some kind of scoring system. It is not yet clear if there will be seasons nor how long they may be, but every win gives a superstar one point. Every loss will cause a talent to lose a point. In theory, this could lead to something pretty big for the winner.

For example, if Cedric Alexander ends the season with the most points, he could conceivably earn a title opportunity of some kind. He could battle against Ilja Dragunov, Gunther, or even Seth Rollins. Alternatively, WWE may have a trophy or some other reward for the winner. Regardless, a point system and timer is very unique.

#3. A pilot was taped back in December 2023, with two matches filmed

This new show, which is launching under the watchful eye of Triple H and his regime, first leaked out all the way back in December 2023. WWE filmed a handful of matches prior to an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which were seemingly used as a pilot of sorts to test out the concept.

Two matches were taped at the show, and they included performers from WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Cedric Alexander battled against NXT's Axiom in the first bout. Meanwhile, RAW's Bronson Reed took on NXT's Nathan Frazer in the second match.

The two bouts were filmed and even featured Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick doing commentary. Given the delay in when the footage will be released and the fact that Kevin is no longer associated with the Stamford-based promotion, there is a chance that this pilot won't ever see the light of day, and the matches won't be showcased.

#2. The program will air on X/Twitter for at least two years

Like with any show, the platform where fans can check out WWE Speed is crucial. We know that the Sports Entertainment juggernaut has programming on the USA Network, FOX Network, Hulu, Peacock, and in syndication internationally, but we also know where fans can check out this new series.

It was recently revealed that WWE Speed will be airing on X, formerly known as Twitter. While specifics are not yet known in regard to how much money the Stamford-based promotion is making from this deal, it is certainly less than those of the long-form content.

Still, this has a chance to be extremely successful. It is said that this show will air weekly, although it is not yet clear if there will be seasons or not. An end date for each season could shake up the point system and add a level of desperation toward the end of each one for superstars looking to win.

#1. Two matches were taped for WWE Speed this week

Triple H's latest project did film a pilot around two months ago, but new matches have officially been taped for the program as recently as last night. Two bouts were taped prior to Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Notably, three of the four competitors who competed in these matches are part of the SmackDown brand. One is technically on RAW, although he has yet to properly debut on the brand and has been touring with SmackDown for quite some time.

The first bout taped last night saw the sensational Dragon Lee go one-on-one with Cedric Alexander. The other bout featured Cameron Grimes clashing with Odyssey Jones. Jones was part of the 2023 WWE Draft, but is yet to make a splash. Could this project be a vehicle to push him? Only time will tell.

Are you excited about WWE Speed? Sound off in the comments section below!