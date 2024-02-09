What is WWE Speed? Everything we know about the newly announced show

Michael Cole has confirmed reports of WWE Speed. The 55-year-old announced the new format for pro wrestling matches at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event.

The new format will hit X (formerly Twitter) this spring and feature timed, pre-taped matches.

“Ladies and Gentleman, we have breaking news that we wanna tell you about right now. We’re excited to announce that WWE and X have partnered up to launch WWE Speed, a weekly video series showcasing new matches up to five minutes in length, which will be distributed exclusively on X."

He continued:

“Beginning spring 2024, WWE and X would deliver this new format for fast-paced and action-packed timed matches showcasing your favorite WWE Superstars. Tune in on X,” Cole said.

Watch the clip below:

The new concept was first teased on social media before the December 15, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Fans who arrived at the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, before the show went on air were able to witness the pre-taped action.

Which superstars are likely to appear on the first edition of WWE Speed?

According to reports, the company taped Bronson Reed versus Nathan Frazer and Cedric Alexander versus Axiom for WWE Speed before the aforementioned edition of SmackDown.

At the time of the writing, it is unknown if these two matches will make it to the first edition of Speed when it hits X in the spring of 2024.

It was reported at the time that many WWE talent didn’t know the new concept was happening shortly before it.

It remains to be seen how fans will react to the new format once it arrives on WWE’s social media channels in a few weeks.

