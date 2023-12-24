Major change on WWE SmackDown a sign of things to come? Everything you need to know about Speed

Before the December 15, 2023, edition of SmackDown went on air, WWE introduced a new concept named 'Speed.' While the fans at home couldn't witness this new segment, those in the arena saw it. Per the new match concept, wrestlers will compete in five-minute bouts before the show.

The first edition of Speed witnessed two matches. First, Bronson Reed faced NXT star Nathan Frazer, after which Cedric Alexander took on Axiom. While the matches were not on broadcast, they were filmed as usual, with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on commentary.

Before Speed could take place, those working on SmackDown apparently had no idea about it. However, as per recent reports, WWE is planning to run this concept on their social media platforms if they decide to go ahead with it. From December 15 till now, the promotion has not filmed any more Speed matches.

Expand Tweet

If WWE decides to continue with Speed, it will be interesting to see the reactions it receives from fans. Given the matches have a time limit of five minutes each, fans can expect some great action.

Former WWE star reveals massive SmackDown superstar was almost fired last year

On SmackDown, LA Knight is a name that has seen a massive boost in popularity. From teaming up with John Cena and Randy Orton to being involved in a feud with AJ Styles, Knight has come a long way from where he was. However, as per a former WWE star, The Megastar was close to being fired last year.

During a recent appearance on Cafe de Rene, Knight's former stablemate Mace revealed that the SmackDown star was almost gone based on how Vince McMahon felt about his performance in the role he played last year. The former Maximum Males Models member said:

"The reality is that, like, he [LA Knight] was almost gone based on, I guess, his performance or how Vince felt about his performance in that role. Like, we would come back from these super long segment long fashion shows and we'd get to the back and Vince would just be like, 'Boys that was great. You looked amazing.' And then he'd come up and he'd be like, 'That was awful. Did you not know your...' Like, it was just like he would just rail into him every time. And he would walk away and we'd have to like calm him down because he was seconds from just exploding because it was brutal for him," he said. [From 08:37 - 09:17]

From almost being fired to becoming one of WWE's biggest stars, LA Knight's journey in the promotion has been nothing short of terrific. It will be interesting to see if the SmackDown star can win a championship in 2024.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here