Backstage details on new concept WWE debuted before SmackDown - Reports

Backstage details have emerged of a new concept that WWE debuted before SmackDown.

WWE is currently gearing up for the close of the year and is looking to finish 2023 strong. The company is in a place where it can try out new concepts and matches before it goes live, given its massive roster size.

That is precisely what happened tonight. There were clips circulating on social where a couple of WWE Superstars could be seen trying out a new match concept.

Fightful Select is now reporting that WWE ran two matches with the "WWE Speed" logo featuring superstars from RAW, NXT, and even free agents. The matches took place before the December 15 episode of WWE SmackDown. They had a 5:00 countdown timer. There is still little known about this at the time.

In a quick match, Nathan Frazer from NXT took on Bronson Reed from RAW. Free agent Cedric Alexander also faced off against Axiom from NXT. The report also mentions that the matches were being conducted as if they were being broadcast and even had Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on commentary. Still, we haven't heard any specifics as of writing this piece.

Check out a clip of one of the matches here.

Screengrab of the WWE Speed Logo

It will be interesting to see this new concept in the upcoming weeks.

What do you make of this new match concept that debuted before SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section.

