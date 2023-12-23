Current major WWE Superstar was almost fired last year; details about relationship with Vince McMahon revealed

Former WWE Superstar Mace disclosed that LA Knight was almost fired and addressed what The Megastar's relationship with Vince McMahon was like.

Knight initially had a short run in the Stamford-based company between 2013 and 2014. Two years ago, the 41-year-old returned to the promotion and spent about a year in NXT before making his main roster debut in 2022 as Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models. Later that same year, he left the group and returned to his former persona as LA Knight.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, former Maximum Male Models member Mace claimed Knight almost got fired while playing Max Dupri. He claimed Vince McMahon disliked his performance.

"The reality is that, like, he was almost gone based on, I guess, his performance or how Vince felt about his performance in that role. Like, we would come back from these super long segment long fashion shows and we'd get to the back and Vince would just be like, 'Boys that was great. You looked amazing.' And then he'd come up and he'd be like, 'That was awful. Did you not know your...' Like, it was just like he would just rail into him every time. And he would walk away and we'd have to like calm him down because he was seconds from just exploding because it was brutal for him," he said. [8:37 - 9:17]

"I would have slapped him in the face" - Released WWE stars on if they have real-life heat with LA Knight. Check out the details here.

Mace was not surprised by his WWE release

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mace recently opened up about his release from WWE.

The 32-year-old former member of Maximum Male Models claimed he was not "super surprised" by his firing. He disclosed that he had already known about Mansoor's release by the time he was informed about his.

"When it came down to the end, it's not like I was super surprised. I had heard that, you know, releases were happening. And when my time came I actually missed the call because I was going through a dead zone, picking up my youngest daughter from school. There's like a bad cell phone tower area. And when I pulled in at home, I had gotten a message from the guy who was doing the firings and I was like, 'Oh, there it is.' And I had already heard from Mansoor that he had gotten released. So, I wasn't surprised, but at the same time, something has ended for me," he said.

Was Maximum Male Models supposed to be a gay WWE faction? Mansoor revealed Vince McMahon's original idea here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here