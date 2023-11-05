Former WWE champion is the only man who can dethrone Roman Reigns following LA Knight's Crown Jewel defeat

Roman Reigns was able to defeat LA Knight at Crown Jewel yesterday and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Following Knight's defeat, it seems like there are a lot of challengers ready to step up the next time Reigns puts his championship on the line, but there is only one man who could actually have a chance at dethroning The Head of the Table.

The man in question is Solo Sikoa. The former North American Champion showed John Cena why he is considered to be the future of the company when he dominated him throughout their Crown Jewel match. In the end, it was a series of Samoan Spikes that put down Cena and made sure he was unable to end his losing streak.

Solo Sikoa may be considered The Enforcer of The Bloodline at the moment, but when Roman Reigns returns in a few months' time, it could be a different story.

Will Solo Sikoa dethrone Roman Reigns at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble?

Rumors suggest that Reigns will next put his World Championship on the line at The WWE Royal Rumble, which will take place in January.

Sikoa has the chance to continue to be pushed on the SmackDown brand before Reigns returns and realizes that Solo is more than just the man who backs him up. At some point, The Tribal Chief will need to pass the torch, and considering that every other member of The Bloodline has already turned on him, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if The Enforcer followed the same route as his brothers.

Sikoa has been pushed as an absolute star, and last night's match proved that WWE has monster plans for him moving forward. Dethroning Roman Reigns could be the start of an incredible career for the young superstar.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will finally be the one to dethrone Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

