Former WWE Champion may not debut on his new brand if personal circumstances intervene

The WWE Draft 2023 got underway this week on SmackDown, and one of the biggest surprises was the fact that Drew McIntyre was even drafted at all.

The former WWE Champion is currently out of action, having last wrestled at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month. There are rumors that his contract, which is set to expire later this year, is currently being negotiated.

Despite his personal issues, the former champion was part of the Draft and was surprisingly moved over to RAW. In recent years, McIntyre has been one of the pillars of SmackDown and was part of a feud with Gunther before his hiatus.

Gunther also made his way over to RAW as part of the Draft, so there is an option for McIntyre to pick up that feud if he does return.

Will Drew McIntyre return to WWE?

McIntyre's future in WWE remains up in the air given the recent rumors, which means there is a chance that the Scottish Warrior may not return at all to make his debut on RAW.

It's hard to imagine the company will allow one of its biggest stars to walk away, but McIntyre's absence over the past few weeks has been felt by their fanbase and many are already looking at his options if he decides not to re-sign.

McIntyre is one of the men who should be part of the battle for the new World Heavyweight Championship. The company should allow him the moment he missed at WrestleMania 36 if he's able to win at Night of Champions.

It is hoped that McIntyre does return and accomplish everything left on his bucket list, but the future remains unclear at present.

