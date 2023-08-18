Former WWE champion may refuse heel turn and revert to original character on SmackDown 

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown could be quite a defining show for several superstars, and could be focused around The Brawling Brutes, since The Bloodline is not expected to feature.

Sheamus takes on Edge in the main event of the show, and there have already been teases that The Celtic Warrior could be set to turn heel. Given the name drop last week on SmackDown, there is now speculation that Pete Dunne could revert to his former character and refuse to turn heel along with Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

This could then lead to Ridge Holland and Sheamus going up against Edge and Pete Dunne, or even set up a feud between Dunne and Sheamus if this is indeed The Rated-R Superstar's final appearance.

Pete Dunne became Butch as part of a defunct WWE rule

Many WWE Superstars were forced to change their names as part of a new WWE edict that happened several years ago. The likes of Austin Theory, Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo lost part of their names, whilst several others had their names changed completely.

This rule no longer exists, which means that Dunne could be handed his name back. Fans have pushed for Butch to become Pete Dunne again, since he made history in NXT UK under that name and character, and deserves to be able to become The Bruiserweight on the main roster as well.

Butch appears to be a character of very few words, but as Pete Dunne, he was able to cut promos and put on five-star matches. Tonight could be a huge change in his career, and would allow him to finally use his real name for the first time on the main roster.

Do you think it's time for Pete Dunne to re-debut on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

