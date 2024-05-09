Former WWE champion must face Bayley in a singles match for the first time in 5 years

WWE's upcoming premium live event, King and Queen of the Ring, is around the corner, and Bayley needs to have a huge title defense at the spectacle. While there are several top stars on the blue brand, The Role Model must face a former women's champion in a singles match for the first time in five years.

The name in question is SmackDown's newest member, Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force must challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at the upcoming spectacle in Saudi Arabia. Their last singles match came on the February 25, 2019, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Therefore, with Jax currently being part of SmackDown, the two women could once again lock horns. There are several reasons why Nia Jax must face Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at the upcoming PLE:

To accentuate her move to SmackDown

Nia Jax was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown for the first time in her WWE career during the 2024 Draft. Hence, the former women's champion needs to make an impactful start to her current run on the blue brand.

Jax must feud with Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship and face her in a singles match for the first time in five years. As a result, it will accentuate her move to SmackDown and put her in the spotlight right away.

Expand Tweet

Not only will it mark an impactful debut for her on SmackDown, but it will also make Nia Jax a legitimate threat to the entire women's roster. Not to mention, The Irresistible Force has already made her intentions clear by attacking The Role Model on an episode of SmackDown.

To get back on the main event scene

Nia Jax is one of the top stars in the women's division. Now that she is a part of SmackDown post-Draft 2024, The Irresistible Force must go after the top prize on the blue brand, which is the WWE Women's Championship.

The 39-year-old star must challenge Bayley and face her in a singles match for the title to get back on the main event scene. A feud against the reigning champion will significantly elevate Nia Jax's stature and put her back in the title picture.

The former Women's Champion could once reign supreme at the top of the division, putting the entire SmackDown locker room on notice.

Nia Jax is a legit threat to Bayley's championship

One of the reasons why Nia Jax must face Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at King and Queen of the Ring is because the Australian star is a credible challenger. With her being a formidable foe, she could pose a real threat to The Role Model's title run.

Besides, the two women facing each other in a singles match for the first time in five years could be a spectacular sight to behold. It could be a blockbuster match that adds grandeur to WWE's upcoming premium live event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, it might be one of Bayley's biggest title defenses in her WWE Women's Championship run. Hence, this feud could deliver an incredible storyline on SmackDown, culminating in a singles match between them at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback