Former WWE champion must turn heel and win his first World Title in 8 years after winning Money in the Bank

The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is regarded as one of the most significant annual spectacles for WWE. This year it will be held in Toronto, Canada and there are several deserving names who could shine their fortune and win the Men's Money in the Bank contract.

However, the Stamford-based promotion needs to pull off a major swerve with a top babyface on the roster. A former WWE champion, who is currently a part of SmackDown, must turn heel and win his first World Title in eight years after winning the 2024 Money in the Bank briefcase. The name in question is Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter has been a babyface on the main roster for quite some time, and he needs a change of air. There are several reasons why Owens must win a World Title after winning the MITB Briefcase this year.

Trending

#1. To revitalize his career

Kevin Owens has failed to capitalize on every big opportunity he has received in recent times. Moreover, he has seemingly lost his spark, as the babyface run has not been benefiting him much lately. The former Universal Champion is either seen in repetitive storylines or in feuds with the same outcome.

Therefore, it's important for him to undergo a character transformation. The Prizefighter must turn heel and win a World Title to revitalize his WWE career, which is arguably heading towards a dead end. Owens achieved a great deal of success in his career as a heel rather than a babyface.

Hence, this will not only rejuvenate his career and herald a fresh beginning, but it will also launch him into the main event scene. Kevin Owens could re-establish himself at the top of the men's division again.

#2. To end his World title-winning drought

One of the predominant reasons why Kevin Owens must turn heel is to end his long drought for a World Title. The last time he held one was in 2016, when he became the Universal Champion. However, Owen's championship reign ended in disastrous fashion in 2017, as he lost to Goldberg in just 22 seconds.

Expand Tweet

Since then, The Prizefighter has failed to get his hands on the top prize, which is an alarming concern in his decorated career. Therefore, the 40-year-old must turn heel and win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase this year to get his hands on a World Championship.

This could pave the way for Kevin Owens to win his first World Title in eight years. He could capture the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship by cashing in his potential Money in the Bank contract.

#3. To establish credibility by winning Money in the Bank

Kevin Owens has been losing quite often in recent times, which has greatly affected his character and posed a great question about his credibility. Therefore, The Prizerfighter needs to regain his momentum by turning heel now that his career has been in a precarious state in his babyface run on SmackDown.

Winning the 2024 Money in the Bank briefcase after turning heel will help KO establish credibility and put him in the spotlight. With the contract, he could also become one of the biggest threats to every champion on both brands.

Expand Tweet

Not only will this help him regain credibility, but The Prizefighter capturing a World Title will open doors for numerous matches on the main roster and catapult him back to the top. Hence, it's paramount for Owens to win the men's Money in the Bank briefcase this year at the namesake PLE, which will be held in his home country of Toronto, Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback