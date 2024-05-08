4 Potential contenders to win the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank contract

The 2024 Men's Money in the Bank Match is fast approaching, and it could be a ticket for the winner to secure a WWE World Championship. While the premium live event is a couple of months away, several stars have already proven themselves worthy of winning the prestigious contract.

Last year, Damian Priest won the WWE Men's Money in the Bank Match. The Judgment Day member attempted to cash in his contract several times in the following months but failed. However, his luck changed at WrestleMania XL as he defeated Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship. In 2024, the briefcase could change the career trajectory of another star.

In this list, we will look at four potential winners of the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank contract.

#4 Many believed that LA Knight would win last year's Money in the Bank Match

Damian Priest and LA Knight were the favorites heading into the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Match. Both men tried their best to secure the briefcase before Priest eventually won it. Despite the loss, The Megastar's popularity continued to grow.

Knight has been placed in several world championship feuds since last year's MITB event, but he has yet to win the big one. WWE should finally capitalize on The Megastar's momentum and book him to win the multi-man ladder bout in July 2024.

#3 Sami Zayn is a favorite to win the 2024 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Last month, SkyBet revealed that Sami Zayn and Tiffany Stratton were the odds-on favorites to win the Money in the Bank contracts in 2024. Interestingly, WWE has a lot of reasons to pick The Master Strategist as this year's Men's MITB Ladder Match winner.

This year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, the home country of Zayn. Although he is the current Intercontinental Champion, the 39-year-old could lose the gold ahead of the show and focus on his world title pursuit by winning the coveted briefcase.

#2 Gunther deserves to be a world champion

One superstar who consistently delivered stellar matches last year is Gunther. Sami Zayn defeated him for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. Despite losing the gold, The Ring General has been one of the most dominant performers in the men's division.

Through his Intercontinental Championship run, Gunther proved that he can add credibility to any given title. It's now time for him to win the MITB contract and secure a world championship this year.

#1 Kevin Owens will aim to remain on top of the WWE roster

One star who hasn't held a singles title for a while is Kevin Owens. It is quite surprising since he is one of the top fan favorites in WWE today. Moreover, he has consistently proven that he is world champion material.

Owens is currently paired with Randy Orton, but he could return to singles action after taking care of the Bloodline problem. He has been involved in many world championship rivalries over the past few years but has failed to reign supreme.

It would be surreal for Canadian fans to witness one of their favorites win the MITB contract in July. Hence, WWE could book him to emerge victorious from the high-stakes ladder match.

