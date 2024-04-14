The WWE Money in The Bank contract has been highlighted over the past week since Damian Priest was able to hold on to his briefcase for almost a year before cashing in at WrestleMania 40.

The Money in The Bank Premium Live Event will take place in a few months time and there will once again be a man and woman who are able to climb the ladder and retrieve the contract. This will then give them a calendar year to cash in their opportunity on their chosen champion, much like Priest did at WrestleMania.

Ahead of the show, SkyBet have released some interesting odds on both matches, with Sami Zayn and Tiffany Stratton currently the odds on favorites to win. With the event taking place in Canada, Zayn would be the most obvious winner given the crowd support that was witnessed when he was fighting Roman Reigns in Montreal last year.

There are some surprising names in the lists of WWE Money in The Bank favorites

There are a number of other surprising names on the list, with the men's top five including Montez Ford, Grayson Waller, Dominik Mysterio and LA Knight, while the women have Chelsea Green, Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch and Dakota Kai listed as favorites.

It's interesting that Mysterio and Kai have made the lists, so that the case could be taken back to a stable, much like Priest was able to this year.

Becky Lynch is reportedly taking some time away from WWE at the moment after her loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Lynch has been pushing to win Money in The Bank for much of her career and now that she's on the backfoot, it would make sense for her to win the match.

Chelsea Green is another star who could work well with the contract, since her work as a heel has had rave reviews since her return last year.

