Chad Gable frustrated on WWE RAW; calls out Sami Zayn about Gunther's Intercontinental title match

WWE Superstar Chad Gable found himself in a heated confrontation with Sami Zayn during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Chad Gable's quest for redemption and another shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship were dashed as he fell short in a tense match against Sami Zayn last Monday.

During this week's WWE RAW, Zayn approached Gable backstage, who was visibly upset. When Zayn asked about what was bothering him, Gable expressed his disappointment about missing out on the WrestleMania title shot, emphasizing that it meant much more to him.

Sami Zayn countered, suggesting it was unfair to focus solely on himself, reminding the leader of Alpha Academy of the impact losses have on his family too. Gable, however, bluntly stated that his concern wasn't about personal matters but rather his doubt in Zayn's ability to defeat Gunther.

During the contract signing segment later in the show, Gunther echoed Gable's sentiment, suggesting that not only do the WWE fans lack faith in Zayn, but Zayn himself doubts his capability to dethrone The Ring General.

Sami, visibly furious by these jabs, stormed backstage to confront Chad Gable, demanding to know why he doubted Sami's ability to defeat Gunther. Gable responded by pointing out that Sami has always approached his matches with an underdog mentality, which wouldn't work against Gunther. He urged Sami to change his mindset if he had any hopes of emerging victorious at WrestleMania 40.

It will indeed be interesting to see whether Gable's remarks spark a change in Sami Zayn's mindset ahead of his high-stakes Intercontinental Championship match against the Imperium leader.

