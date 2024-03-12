3 reasons Chad Gable should have won the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Gunther's opponent for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 has been decided in an epic Gauntlet Match on the latest episode of RAW. Sami Zayn outlasted everyone and competed against Chad Gable for fifteen minutes at the end of this week's show.

The former Bloodline member returned as the 30th entrant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and has been trying to find a path to WrestleMania 40. Zayn found that patch by rolling up Gable to win the Gauntlet Match tonight. The veteran will now go on to challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Listed below are three reasons why Chad Gable should have been the superstar to emerge victorious in the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW.

#3. Chad Gable has never held a singles title in WWE

Chad Gable signed with WWE in 2013 and still has not captured a singles title in his tenure with the Stamford-based company. He has been in multiple tag teams but has never been given the chance to become a star on his own. His first successful tag team was known as the American Alpha alongside Jason Jordan.

WWE attempted to make Jason Jordan a singles star by claiming he was Kurt Angle's long-lost son. However, Chad Gable would have made much more sense in that role, but the Stamford-based promotion went in a different direction. Unfortunately, Jason Jordan's career was cut short due to injury, and he now works as a producer for the promotion. Gable is now a member of the Alpha Academy with Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri on RAW.

#2. Sami Zayn already had his WrestleMania moment

While Sami Zayn certainly had been struggling ahead of the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW, he is less than a year removed from being in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Zayn had a remarkable run in The Bloodline as the Honorary Uce before hitting Roman Reigns with a steel chair at Royal Rumble 2023.

This led to Zayn battling for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023. However, it was not meant to be, and Roman Reigns prevailed in retaining the title. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens would ultimately get their revenge on The Bloodline by dethroning The Usos in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39. It was a moment that most superstars could only dream of, and Zayn got to live it last year.

#1. Chad Gable already had the perfect story to dethrone Gunther

Gunther and Chad Gable had an incredible match on the September 4 edition of WWE RAW last year. The Alpha Academy member gave it everything he had, but it was not enough, and The Ring General picked up the victory.

Gable's daughter was shown crying in the crowd after watching her father lose to Gunther. The veteran shared a vignette recently and vowed to be the one to dethrone the Imperium leader and put a smile on his daughter's face.

It remains possible that Gable could still dethrone Gunther down the line, but WrestleMania 40 felt like the perfect spot to do so. Fans will definitely be waiting to see how the RAW Superstar is booked in the coming future.

