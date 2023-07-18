"Still can't believe they ran with this" - WWE fans react to Jason Jordan being named Kurt Angle's son 6 years ago

The WWE Universe has reacted to Jason Jordan being named Kurt Angle's son six years later.

Jason Jordan was a port of the American Alpha tag team with Chad Gable. For some reason, WWE decided to have Jordan be revealed as Kurt Angle's long-lost son when Gable would have made more sense for the absurd angle.

Unfortunately for Jordan, his in-ring career was cut drastically short due to injury. He hasn't wrestled since 2018 but still works for the company in a backstage role as a producer.

The official WWE Network Instagram account uploaded a clip from the segment from the July 17, 2017, edition of RAW.

Wrestling world praised Kurt Angle for his acting ability, but most fans still are confused about why the storyline took place.

A fan argues that the company is in a better place now.

A wrestling fan notes that Chad Gable should have been named Angle's son.

A fan is still flabbergasted that the company went with the storyline.

A wrestling fan compliments Angle on his acting chops.

WWE legend Kurt Angle on if Chad Gable was a possibility to be named his son in the storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently disclosed that Chad Gable was a long-lost option to portray his son on television.

Chad Gable has had a very interesting career on the main roster thus far. He is currently in a tag team with Otis called Alpha Academy, and the duo has recruited Maxxine Dupri to join them. Gable is an incredible in-ring performer, but the 37-year-old has never captured a singles title in WWE.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that Chad Gable was considered, but ultimately Vince McMahon elected to make Jason Jordan his storyline son.

"But Chad Gable was a possibility. I knew they were throwing that around, but Vince decided to make it Jason Jordan, and that's how it stood," he said.

Angle added that it probably would have been a better storyline if Gable was his son, but it was Vince McMahon's decision to make.

"I think it would have probably been the better storyline. Vince is Vince. He is going to do what he wants to do," added Angle.

While the storyline will always be fun to laugh at, it is still unfortunate that wrestling fans never got to see what Jason Jordan was capable of as a singles performer. The 34-year-old had a ton of potential, but injuries derailed his career, and most fans will remember him for the failed storyline.

