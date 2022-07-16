Kurt Angle reacts to rumors that two top names were being discussed to be Jason Jordan's on-screen mother

During this week's episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer briefly opened up on rumors that Dixie Carter and Stephanie McMahon were amongst the names discussed to be Jason Jordan's kayfabe mother.

WWE pushed Jason Jordan as Kurt Angle's son back in 2017, and the storyline, unfortunately, failed to get over with the fans before its abrupt end.

There was a lot of speculation around that time regarding the company introducing a female character to add another layer to the narrative.

However, The Wrestling Machine shot down the rumors and said there was no talk of either Stephanie McMahon or former TNA President Dixie Carter getting involved in the storyline.

"Okay, I never heard about Dixie Carter or Stephanie McMahon. That never came to me, at least (laughs)," Angle on rumors about Jason Jordan's on-screen mother. [10:38 -10:49]

The former WWE Champion, however, admitted that booking Jason Jordan's kayfabe mother to appear on TV could have been a wise decision.

WWE's creative team never considered the idea, but Angle agreed it could have been quite an entertaining angle to explore:

"Right, they should have his mother on TV. Definitely! That would have been great TV. You're absolutely right," added the WWE legend. [28:54 - 29:00]

Vince decided to make it Jason Jordan: Kurt Angle

The Jason Jordan storyline didn't gather momentum primarily due to many fans wanting Chad Gable to get the lucrative spot instead.

Kurt Angle revealed that WWE officials did contemplate Gable for the role, but Vince McMahon was adamant about Jason Jordan. The Olympic gold medalist also revealed the real reason why McMahon picked Jordan over his former American Alpha partner.

"But Chad Gable was a possibility. I knew they were throwing that around, but Vince decided to make it Jason Jordan, and that's how it stood," added Angle. "It does (fun dirt to talk about), and I think it would have probably been the better storyline. Vince is Vince. He is going to do what he wants to do." [10:50 - 11:10]

Did WWE miss a trick by not featuring Jason Jordan's kayfabe mother during the high-profile Kurt Angle storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far