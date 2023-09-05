[PHOTO] Chad Gable's daughter left in tears after heartbreaking defeat on RAW

Chad Gable brought his family to be at ringside to watch him potentially play spoilsport to Gunther. As you know by now, he fell short in an incredible effort in the main event of RAW, and his defeat left one of his daughters in tears.

This was the third match between Chad Gable and Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The Imperium leader has had some incredible opponents during his run, with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre arguably being the most significant. However, Gable has taken him to the limit like nobody before, dominating him with the most creative counters.

However, it wasn't enough, as Gunther eventually escaped the clutches of defeat to ensure a win with a series of attacks, leaving Gable's daughter in tears. You can see this in the photo below.

Gunther has been occupied with the leader of The Alpha Academy for the last month or so, with this being the third in a trilogy of matches. On the first occasion, Gable picked up the win, but the match was restarted with Gunther getting back at him.

The second time, Gable picked up the win via count-out, which set up the match we saw on the first RAW of September.

Overall, it was an epic performance, making a star out of Chad Gable. Hopefully, there are bigger and better things to come for him.

