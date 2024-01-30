Wrestling veteran lambasts WWE for putting Sami Zayn in the main event picture; claims he is a "good little hand" (Exclusive)

Former wrestling writer Vince Russo spoke about WWE pushing Sami Zayn as a main-event player.

Zayn returned to WWE this past Saturday, entering at number 30 in the Royal Rumble match. He entered at number 30 and lasted a little over three minutes before being eliminated by Drew McIntyre. This week on RAW, Sami once again showed up to save CM Punk as Drew was assaulting the injured star.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why WWE was pushing Zayn so much. The former writer was surprised to see Sami at number 30 in the Rumble and then in the main event of RAW this week. He claimed that the star seemed like a good hand to any casual fan but not a credible threat to last close to 25 minutes in the ring with Drew McIntyre.

"I don't know what's worse bro, Sami Zayn at number 30 in the Rumble or Sami Zayn coming out here to book a main event at the end of the night. I don't know bro. Come on! The dude is a good little hand. That's what he is bro, that's his role. That's what any casual fan will tell you. When he came out 30th in the Rumble, then he comes out in this spot, and then he takes Drew McIntyre 25 minutes, come on guys. Like really, bro?" [From 6:15 onwards]

Zayn fought hard against The Scottish Warrior in the main event. However, he came up short as Drew blasted him with a vicious Claymore for the win.

