[WATCH] What happened with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after WWE Royal Rumble went off air?

A fan has managed to capture footage of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air.

Zayn's stint with Roman Reigns' Bloodline has seemingly come to an end. At Royal Rumble 2023, the former Intercontinental Champion refused to attack Kevin Owens with a steel chair, which enraged Reigns. He ended up attacking Reigns with the chair to a massive pop from the fans in attendance.

A brutal beatdown followed, but Jey Uso refused to take part and left for the back. The Bloodline then exited the ring, leaving a bloodied and battered Sami Zayn in the ring. A fan in attendance captured footage of Zayn and Owens after the event went off the air. In the clip, you can see a bunch of referees tending to The Master Strategist and Owens as the live audience cheers for them.

Sami Zayn's decision to spare Owens cost him dearly tonight

After a vicious beatdown on Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline wanted Zayn to continue the assault. Zayn decided not to attack his former best friend, who was handcuffed to the ring. This was it for Zayn's association with The Bloodline.

About two years ago, Reigns had nothing but praise for Zayn. Here's what he said about the former Intercontinental Champion:

“One guy, he (…) I don’t know how to get there without smacking the *** out of him but Sami Zayn is one of those guys that where you can’t (…) He’s like your neighbor, he doesn’t scream superstar, WWE Superstar. But there’s something he has, like an intangible that you can’t stop looking at. Even in real life, you want to converse with him, you want to have a quick little conversation, he’ll pop you real quick, and then say, ‘Alright, I got a good laugh and now I’ll go about my business. See you later, Sami.’"

Reigns also expressed his desire to see Zayn in a more prominent spot on TV:

"He’s one of those guys that’s so talented that he, whatever it may be, just needs a little more. If you can get Sami Zayn on TV more, that’s a good thing.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

A lot has changed over the past few hours. Reigns' hatred for Zayn after the latter refused to take orders was evident on his face. The Tribal Chief is seemingly not done with Zayn, and another beatdown might be on the horizon.

What will Sami Zayn do next now that he's done with The Bloodline? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

