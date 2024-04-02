Former WWE champion needs to do the right thing and betray Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 40

Dominik Mysterio will be involved in a huge tag team match at WrestleMania 40 as he teams up with Santos Escobar to take on Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. A former United States Champion should interfere in this match and betray The Judgment Day member at The Show of Shows.

Former US Champion Andrade has been seen interacting with Dirty Dom frequently on Monday Night RAW in recent weeks, where the two of them seemed to be on the same page. Besides, the RAW star is not on the match card for WWE's biggest event of the year.

Therefore, Andrade must pull off a WrestleMania shocker by turning on Dominik Mysterio during the latter's tag team match. WWE needs to do that at The Showcase of the Immortals for the following reasons:

To put Andrade on the show at WrestleMania 40

Andrade has not been involved in any significant storyline since his return to the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year. Moreover, he is not on the card for the company's annual spectacle, which seems to be a huge blunder on WWE's part.

Hence, Andrade needs to make his presence felt at WrestleMania 40. Since he is involved with Dominik Mysterio on RAW, it would be apt if he turned on Dirty Dom during the tag team match.

The angle will allow WWE to put him on the show and sow seeds of a potential storyline with The Judgment Day member after The Show of Shows. Hence, WWE must make it happen at the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia this Saturday.

Expand Tweet

To help his old friend Zelina Vega

The Great Latino War that has been going on for months saw a new chapter unfold when Dominik Mysterio joined forces with Santos Escobar. As a result, Andrade must also consider his involvement in this storyline, as he has connections with an old friend in the Latino World Order, Zelina Vega.

The 34-year-old must betray Dirty Dom and help Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee claim a victory at WrestleMania 40 to help Vega's team. Andrade and Zelina's potential ephemeral reunion could garner huge reactions.

Moreover, Andrade's involvement in the Great Latino War will add a riveting layer to the feud between the Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma.

Expand Tweet

To plant the seeds for a feud against The Judgment Day

WWE has been showing several backstage segments between Andrade and The Judgment Day on the flagship show in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL. This week, Dominik Mysterio offered a permanent position in the faction to Andrade if the latter successfully dealt with Richchet. While Andrade seemed excited about the proposal, the Mexican superstar may be hatching a plan against the heel faction.

Notably, the other members of the faction, especially Rhea Ripley, did not seem impressed by Dominik's offer.

Expand Tweet

Hence, if Andrade gets involved in the tag team match at The Show of Shows, this could plant seeds for his potential feud with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day post-WrestleMania.

Poll : Do you want to see Andrade feud with The Judgment Day? Yes No 2 votes View Discussion