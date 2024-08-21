Former WWE champion provides update after getting assaulted by Bronson Reed; what is the latest on his injuries?

R-Truth was the latest WWE Superstar to be assaulted by Bronson Reed on Monday Night RAW. The Australian star has been wreaking havoc on the red brand lately.

The former United States Champion was written off TV due to the injuries he sustained after "Big" Bronson Reed's assault. Truth took to X/Twitter and provided an update on his status and the injuries he has been dealing with. Here's what he wrote:

"There’s no way I can make it to work today. Sore, stiff, slowly getting around, but I’m movin! blessed to be able to at least finish up on soon to be released NEW single with a surprise feature! #YouKnowIt 8/30/24 Thank you all for your get well wishes and thoughts."

Check out R-Truth's tweet below:

It appears that this is not the case, however, as R-Truth's injuries are part of the storyline and the former 24/7 Champion is healthy to compete. Still, he will be out for a few weeks to help Bronson Reed build extra momentum.

Bronson Reed says he will dominate Braun Strowman on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed was ready to unleash a vicious attack on The Miz on RAW and rule out another WWE Superstar after Seth Rollins and R-Truth.

Still, Braun Strowman made his return after a month out and confronted Reed, saving The Miz in the process. After their confrontation, the 35-year-old star promised to dominate The Monster Among Men.

"Behind all those raging muscles, I know you're that little kid that got picked on. And guess what, Braun? You never grow out of [being] a bully, because a bully is right here. And next week, I am going to bully you," Bronson Reed said. [H/T The Times of India]

"Big" Bronson Reed will take on Braun Strowman next week on RAW. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has for this feud and whether the Australian star will continue gaining momentum on the red brand.

As for Seth Rollins and R-Truth, they are expected to return to WWE programming after the 2024 Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

