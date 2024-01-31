Former WWE Champion to quit the company after being excluded from the Royal Rumble match? Analyzing the possibility

Royal Rumble 2024 was a massive success for WWE. Fans were ecstatic as Cody Rhodes stood tall as the first back-to-back winner of the titular match in 26 years. Meanwhile, some promising superstars were not featured in the high-stakes contest. A former WWE Champion may choose to quit after entirely being excluded from the premium live event.

The name in question is none other than Jinder Mahal. He was at the peak of his career seven years ago when he won the WWE Championship from Randy Orton. However, in the past few years, he struggled to be a regular part of the world title picture. That said, things looked promising for him after he returned on WWE RAW: Day 1 this year.

Not only did he have a brief confrontation with The Rock, but he followed it up by confronting World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on the next episode of RAW. This inevitably led to a championship match on the red brand, which he, much to his displeasure, lost.

Despite a strong showing in the title bout, The Modern Day Maharaja was excluded from the men's Royal Rumble match. Hence, he might choose to pack his bags.

The potential scenario could allow WWE to formulate some exciting storylines around Mahal. Primarily, the angle would focus on his unhappiness about his recent booking, especially after he made his mark with two significant segments against The Rock and The Visionary. However, this is just speculation, and there is no telling what the creative team has in store for him.

Cody Rhodes has a tough choice to make after winning the men's Royal Rumble match

Jinder Mahal may be upset about his exclusion from the Royal Rumble bout, but Cody Rhodes is riding high on momentum after emerging victorious from the contest.

The American Nightmare will now get to pick between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for his title match at WrestleMania 40. Following his victory this past Saturday, he made it clear that the Undisputed Universal Champion was his target.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW, however, threw a curveball his way. Rollins is now campaigning for The American Nightmare to challenge him instead of The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows. Hence, Rhodes now has a big decision to make ahead of 'Mania.

While it is certainly a difficult choice, it is not a bad one to have. It will be intriguing to see whether Rhodes takes Rollins' advice to heart and chooses the "Blue Collar title" (World Heavyweight Championship) over the "Hollywood title" (Undisputed Universal Championship).

Which title should Rhodes pursue following his Royal Rumble victory? Let us know in the comments section below.

