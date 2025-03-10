Former WWE champion to quit Damage CTRL, turn heel & join another faction following tease? Potential explored

WWE's Damage CTRL has lost its essence since Asuka and Kairi Sane's time off TV. In addition to that, with Iyo Sky focused on her singles run and now as the new Women's World Champion, the faction has scattered, with every superstar having something of their own going on rather than working as a team.

With the faction almost vanished from TV, Dakota Kai could officially quit Damage CTRL and align with Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green. The latter has been a major name in the women's division on the blue brand along with Piper Niven, and she also added Alba Fyre to her faction.

Further, Green posted a throwback image on Twitter that surprised the WWE Universe. The Women's United States Champion was seen with Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, and Dakota Kai in the picture, which could be a massive tease for the latter to join Green and her faction.

Kai could unleash an attack on Iyo Sky, which could lead to the return of Asuka and Kairi Sane to build a new tag team feud and bring the spotlight on the factions ahead of WrestleMania.

Further, Dakota Kai could win the Women's United States Championship herself, and Chelsea Green could move to the WWE Women's Championship picture in the next few months.

(Please Note: This is just speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Chelsea Green has given a new name to recently returned WWE star

Alba Fyre made her return to WWE last week on SmackDown, helping Chelsea Green pick up a win against Michin and retain her Women's United States Championship. Following the show, the champion added Fyre to her security team and gave the star a new name: Slaygent A.

With her faction expanding on the blue brand, Green might want Slaygent A and Piper Niven to take a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship. Time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.

