Major WWE Superstar handed new name following SmackDown

Chelsea Green has become a massive star on WWE SmackDown since winning the Women's United States Championship last year. Green has already recruited Piper Niven as her security and this past week on SmackDown, it was revealed that Alba Fyre is also now a part of her group.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion helped her to retain her title on SmackDown, and Green has since taken to social media to reveal her new name.

Much like Piper Niven, Fyre has been recruited as a member of Chelsea's security team and is now called "Slaygent A" which is a play on the term 'agent.'

Fyre has been off WWE TV for several weeks after her former tag team partner Isla Dawn was released from the company and her direction as a singles star ahead of SmackDown was unknown.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the three women now that they have formed a stable.

Will Chelsea Green be recruiting other members to her stable on WWE SmackDown?

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have been working as a tag team for more than a year and it seems that the two women have decided that there is a need to expand on their members.

Green almost lost her title on SmackDown this week before Fyre stepped up and the fact that she and Niven are both Scottish could be a hint that they could now be seen as a team while Green will be the main champion.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are currently Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and are brand fluid, which means that Fyre and Niven could go after the two women and the duo could be a Scottish partnership.

Nikki Cross is another Scottish female star on SmackDown and could be recruited by the group if Wyatt Sicks doesn't work out.

