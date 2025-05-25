Former WWE champion to quit SmackDown along with 2 top stars after recent embarrassment? Exploring the possibility

WWE's recent edition of Saturday Night's Main Event exceeded all expectations and delivered a great show. However, it was not a night to remember for Chelsea Green. The Hot Mess competed against Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Championship. Despite having a golden opportunity to recapture the gold, Green faced an embarrassing defeat.
After what happened at SNME, she may decide to quit SmackDown and move to RAW along with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. Chelsea Green's current WWE character embodies a comedic persona. It is characterized by excessive whining, complaining, and dramatic outbursts when things don’t go her way. Therefore, fans can expect the same on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.
The former Women's United States Champion could storm into Nick Aldis' office and whine about her loss at Saturday Night's Main Event. With her dramatic outburst, Green could tell the SmackDown General Manager that she does not intend to stay on the blue brand any longer. The Hot Mess can urge Aldis to move The Secret Hervice to Monday Night RAW.
There is a good possibility of WWE showcasing such an angle on the show. It would enhance Chelsea Green's character and give rise to an interesting scenario. Besides, the 34-year-old does not have much left to do on SmackDown as she has been getting involved in the same feuds in a loop. Whether Nick Aldis agrees to her potential request remains to be seen.
However, this is entirely speculation as of now. Only time will tell what the future holds for Chelsea and her faction.
Chelsea Green may be out of the Women's United States Title picture on WWE SmackDown
Chelsea Green was the inaugural Women's United States Champion, but she lost her coveted title to Zelina Vega last month. Despite receiving an opportunity to reclaim her gold, The Hot Mess failed to do so at SNME. That was probably her last shot at the championship.
It is safe to assume that the 34-year-old might be out of the title picture. Green's storyline has been revolving around that very championship for the past few months, and it started to get quite monotonous. Fans have been clamoring to see her in a fresh storyline, and WWE might finally pull the trigger now.
The WWE Universe was hoping to see Chelsea Green in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. Although she squandered her opportunity by losing the qualifying match, she might somehow find a way to get into the bout at the very last minute.
If that does not happen, Chelsea Green may chase the Women's Tag Team Championship along with a member of her faction. However, this is all speculation at this point, and only time will tell what's in store for The Hot Mess.