Chelsea Green busted open during Women's US Title match after 34-year-old star botches popular move at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Chelsea Green challenged Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. She got injured during the match after Vega botched a famous move.

The Hot Mess attacked the champion immediately after the bell rang. Zelina Vega took down Chelsea Green with a hurricanrana. The Secret Hervice member slapped Vega and powerbombed her onto the floor. Chelsea slammed Zelina's face on the mat and hit her with a big boot.

Chelsea Green hit a few kicks in the corner. Zelina Vega took her down with a few clotheslines and hit a back suplex and a meteora in the corner. Chelsea was going for the Unpretty-her, but Vega countered with a backstabber. She then went for the 619 but botched the move.

Chelsea was busted open. Blood began pouring from her nose after the botched move. Piper Niven tried to interfere in the match, but the 34-year-old star hit Green with a Code Red from the top rope. She pinned The Hot Mess and won the match, retaining the Women's United States Championship.

Vega is only the second person in WWE history to hold the title. It will be interesting to see who her next opponent will be.

