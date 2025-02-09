Former WWE Champion the real mastermind behind Solo Sikoa's attack on Cody Rhodes? Exploring the twist

Solo Sikoa returned to WWE SmackDown this week and surprisingly attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, in the show's closing moments. The American Nightmare had won a tag team match against Solo's Bloodline mates, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, in the main event of the night. Solo came from behind and delivered a Samoan Spike to Cody.

However, fans wondered why The Enforcer went after Cody despite losing two championship matches back-to-back last year. Solo's tale with Cody Rhodes was seemingly over, and it was surprising to see the 31-year-old superstar going after him once again. An eight-time WWE Champion could be the reason behind Solo's attack on Cody.

The Rock is still the Final Boss and has not settled his score with The American Nightmare. He might have ordered Solo to go behind Cody and challenge him for a title match at Elimination Chamber next month. Since The Rock himself is not scheduled to face Cody at WrestleMania 41, he might have ordered his cousin to go after him.

At Elimination Chamber, The Rock might show up and attack Cody Rhodes, setting up their potential feud for WrestleMania 41. It's possible because Jey Uso hasn't chosen his opponent for WrestleMania, and there is no challenger currently locked for Cody at the grand event in April.

There are significant chances that The Rock might pull the strings in the final moments and show up in wrestling gear at WrestleMania 41, and Jey Uso goes after Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship.

It remains to be seen what explanation Solo Sikoa has for his actions on SmackDown next week and whether he will challenge Cody Rhodes for a third WWE title match.

Rikishi wants Solo Sikoa to turn babyface in WWE

Solo Sikoa's father, Hall of Famer Rikishi, wants his son to turn babyface. The Street Champion has always been a heel in the promotion since his main roster debut in 2022.

While speaking on the Off the Top podcast, the 59-year-old legend said that Solo can turn babyface.

"Maybe it could be time for Solo to turn babyface. I don’t — I mean, where do you go after it’s done with him and Roman? But you know, at the end of the day Solo is not going anywhere. You know, he’s going to be a player with WWE for a while, and Jacob as well. And also the Tonga brothers. So it’s going to be interesting to see how this thing here plays out. I don’t know, who turns babyface if, in case, Jacob and they decide to go with Solo, Jacob and Solo. If Jacob turns on Solo, it could go either way," Rikishi said. [H/T: 411Mania.com]

There has been speculation that Solo could turn babyface for quite some time. It was even rumored that Jacob Fatu might kick Solo from The Bloodline 2.0, and the two could clash at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen if Solo and Jacob will work together as Bloodline mates or if The Samoan Werewolf's aspirations will take over.

