Former WWE Champion recounts scary moment from his match with The Undertaker

Despite being known as one of the safest workers in WWE history, The Undertaker accidentally caused Mick Foley to bleed from his mouth after one of their matches.

Foley and The Deadman are two of WWE's most iconic stars in the company's history, their most memorable and noteworthy battle was their Hell In A Cell match at King of The Ring 1996, a match that is widely considered one of the greatest of all time.

Speaking on his podcast, Foley Is Pod, The Hardcore Legend, said that despite all the crazy bumps he took off The Phenom over the years, it was a simple chokeslam that caused him to bleed.

"I remember wrestling The Undertaker in Fayetteville, North Carolina, just a regular chokeslam which was not the finish, we went a few minutes more, but I can feel this internal bleeding coming up." Foley added: "Made it back to the dressing room and just spewed blood everywhere, just from a simple chokeslam. That’s not a chokeslam on the ramp or anything of that nature. But that’s the answer." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

The two former World Champions are now both retired from the ring after putting on many unforgettable performances over the years, both men are now enshrined in WWE's Hall of Fame.

The Undertaker is rumored to be at an upcoming WWE event

This weekend, the company will host one of its biggest Premium Live Events of the year, Survivor Series, an event that is very key in the history of The Deadman, as he made his debut at the 1990 show.

According to a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Undertaker and his wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, will be backstage at Survivor Series tomorrow night.

While WWE has not yet announced The Phenom's presence on the show, the Deadman made a career of surprise returns at Survivor Series.

