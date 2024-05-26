Former WWE champion to replace Gunther as the new King of the Ring & more - 3 directions for The Ring General after his win 

Gunther locked horns with Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring tournament on Saturday at King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The match kept going back and forth, with both the superstars not giving an inch to another. However, the ending saw The Ring General roll The Viper up for a controversial win.

Following his massive win in the final of the tournament, fans are curious to know what's next for the Imperium leader. The following piece will explore three potential directions for Gunther in the coming days.

#3. Ludwig Kaiser turns on Gunther following his big win

Ludwig Kaiser has always been under the shadow of Gunther ever since his main roster debut. There were rumors of the 33-year-old star turning on The Ring General a few months ago. However, nothing came of it. Instead, the faction kicked Giovanni Vinci out of the group. Nonetheless, that could finally change in the coming days.

Tired of continuously being under his shadow and taking orders from him, Kaiser could turn on the Imperium leader, making a bold statement in the process. This potential angle could then lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential feud between the duo. A potential program against The Ring General would certainly help Kaiser establish himself on the main roster.

#2. Randy Orton becomes the new King of the Ring

Gunther's clash with Randy Orton at Jeddah lived upto the expectations for the most part, however, the controversial ending hasn't gone down well with the WWE Universe. For those unaware, The Viper's shoulders were up when The Ring General pinned him for the three count to win the King of the Ring crown.

Given the turn of events, the former WWE Champion could challenge Gunther for a rematch. If that is indeed the case, Orton may not let that opportunity slide and could potentially go on to replace The Ring General as the new King of the Ring winner.

#1. Brock Lesnar returns to confront Imperium's leader

WWE had seemingly distanced itself from Brock Lesnar ever since he was alluded to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Despite that, it was reported recently that Lesnar could indeed return to WWE shortly.

The Best Incarnate was even mentioned on commentary at King and Queen of the Ring PLE. Hence, it seems like Lesnar's potential WWE return isn't too far.

Brock Lesnar was rumored to face The Ring General at WrestleMania 40. However, that could not come to fruition. Nonetheless, the creative team could finally pull the trigger on the dream clash in the coming days.

WWE could have The Beast return in the coming days to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential clash against the new King of the Ring winner at Clash at the Castle.

