Former WWE Champion to return after 1,472 days as Brock Lesnar's replacement at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the chances

With controversy after controversy swirling around him, it has become rather evident that Brock Lesnar will not be seen in WWE for the foreseeable future. This raises a couple of questions, especially as the WWE Universe is already going down The Road to WrestleMania 40.

The Beast Incarnate would have been a lock for the event, but now that he is unavailable, fans are wondering who will replace him. Well, there is a chance that a former WWE Champion could return after 1,472 days to take his spot.

The former WWE Champion just so happens to be none other than The Undertaker. The Deadman last competed in a Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Since then, he hasn't participated in an official bout but has occasionally been on RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT. So maybe he could come back for one more bout at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The WWE Universe would undoubtedly love having him as a surprise. After all, he is without a doubt among the all-time top WrestleMania performances, with a record of 25-2. Brock Lesnar's absence would be more than made up for by hearing his famous theme again. In fact, the 7-foot-3 giant Omos would love to face The Phenom at The Grandest Stage of them All.

Watching The Undertaker in the ring has always been a pleasure for the WWE Universe. However, this is all just speculation, and at the age of 58, 'Taker may not be too keen to dust off his wrestling gear. That said, if there is one thing WWE has taught us, it's to never say never.

Brock Lesnar was replaced by Bron Breakker at the Royal Rumble

WWE finding a replacement for Brock Lesnar isn't something new. While The Undertaker would be a viable option for WrestleMania, The Conqueror was already replaced once at the Royal Rumble. Following the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon that had much to do with him, Lesnar was reportedly replaced by NXT Superstar Bron Breakker.

Breakker, a former NXT Champion, entered the Royal Rumble at No.20 and put on a brilliant performance. Some may even say it was very "Beast-like," as he eliminated several big stars, including Finn Balor, Omos, Ivar, and Jimmy Uso. And now, he has a lot to think about, with contract offers from both RAW and SmackDown on the table.

Expand Tweet

It would be amazing to see Breakker on the main roster. He has incredible potential, and based on his performances in the Rumble, he was the right choice to replace Brock Lesnar.

Do you think Bron Breakker could be the next Brock Lesnar? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.