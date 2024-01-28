7 ft 3 in WWE Superstar calls out The Undertaker for WrestleMania 40

The Undertaker is one of the most recognizable figures in WWE history. The Phenom is remembered fondly for a variety of things, but nothing more so than his WrestleMania record. With a record of 25 wins to two losses, he is one of the most dominant superstars in Mania history. And now, he may have an opponent for WrestleMania 40.

At the age of 58, The Undertaker may have a challenger in the 7'3" Omos. Currently designated as a "free agent," Omos hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since SummerSlam. That said, he is looking to make a return to in-ring action soon. And when asked to see into the future toward WrestleMania 40 in an interview with Muscle Memory, he picked his dream opponent.

"If I could magically book a WrestleMania for me at Mania in Philadelphia, it would be The Undertaker!" [3:22-3:28]

It would be amazing to watch The Deadman and The Nigerian Giant battle. If the bout were scheduled, the WWE Universe would be subjected to a barrage of chokeslams as both men wrestle in a similar manner. It would also be an excellent opportunity for WWE Creative to give Omos a much-needed boost.

Hearing the iconic gong at The Showcase of The Immortals once more would surely get the fans excited. We'll just have to wait and see if WWE makes it happen.

The Undertaker could make a shocking appearance at Royal Rumble 2024

Talking about his iconic entrance tune, it seems likely that The Undertaker will make a comeback shortly. Taker has established a reputation for himself throughout the years by surprising the WWE Universe with his comebacks. With that in mind, there is a chance that he will make another startling return at the Royal Rumble in 2024.

PWInsider Elite reports that three WWE Legends are anticipated in Tampa Bay for the Premium Live Event. Rey Mysterio, Michelle McCool, and The American Badass, of course. Although Taker's UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW this weekend makes this not all that shocking on paper, it would still be exciting to watch him compete.

Regardless of whether or not he makes an appearance, the Royal Rumble is sure to be entertaining. It would just be all that more special if the lights went out and the Deadman appeared in the middle of the ring.

Do you think The Undertaker will be a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Muscle Memory and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.