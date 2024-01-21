[Spoiler] The Undertaker and two WWE legends expected to be at the 2024 Royal Rumble - Reports

The Undertaker and two other WWE legends will be present at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event if latest reports are to be believed.

The Deadman has stayed true to his retirement since his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. However, he has made a few sporadic appearances for the company, with his most recent cameo coming off during an episode of WWE NXT in October last year.

According to PWInsider Elite, The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, and Rey Mysterio are expected to be in the Tampa Bay area during Royal Rumble on January 27.

The Phenom will be doing his UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW during the Royal Rumble weekend, which explains why he'll be in town next Saturday.

Meanwhile, McCool has been utilised, often as a special attraction, in the women's rumble matches over the last few years. Though she has downplayed the idea of a return this year, there's a strong possibility that fans might see her step inside the squared circle once again.

As for Rey Mysterio, he has been out of action since losing his United States Championship to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel last year. Recent reports have suggested that The Master of 619 is nearing his return, so a potential surprise entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble match cannot be ruled out.

Do you want to see The Undertaker enter the 30-man Royal Rumble match this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

