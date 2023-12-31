3-time US Champion expected to make his WWE return in two to four weeks - Reports 

WWE is heading into a very important phase as Royal Rumble will officially kickstart the road to WrestleMania. The latest updates suggest that Rey Mysterio could be ready to make his in-ring return by January 2024, hopefully.

The 49-year-old is no stranger to injuries and, throughout his illustrious career, has gone under the knife multiple times. But don't be fooled by his age or injury history, as Rey Mysterio still performs at an incredibly high level inside the squared circle.

Mysterio has been out of action since November 11 following a storyline attack from Santos Escobar, who turned on the WWE Hall of Famer and began his long-awaited run as a heel. While Rey appeared in NXT weeks ago to celebrate Dragon Lee's first championship victory in WWE, fans are eagerly waiting to see the Master of the 619 wrestle.

Dave Meltzer reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the three-time United States Champion was expected to be back within two to four weeks following his recent knee surgery:

"Rey Mysterio targeted two to four weeks from now for returning after arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus," noted Meltzer.

Rey Mysterio recently revealed his recovery plan for his WWE return

Mysterio's age is always a factor during rehabilitation, but in the past, the WWE legend has returned from injury looking better than ever. He plans on doing the same this time around and will appoint a personal trainer at the start of 2024 to help him get back into ring shape.

During a recent appearance on Keepin' It 100, Rey Mysterio disclosed that he intends to improve his lower-body strength and undergo drills that UFC fighters typically experience during their training camps.

Rey explained:

"I'm actually getting a personal trainer at the beginning of the year, and that's going to be working with me, just for my lower body and strengthening up my hips, my quads, and just my legs in general, so I can just resist. I've never had a personal trainer that can train me, kind of like how UFC fighters train." [From 40:42 onwards]

Rey Mysterio continues to be one of the most popular stars in the business, and considering how he was written off TV, a return and confrontation with Santos Escobar's new group could be a fascinating sight to witness.