Injured WWE legend's promising update heading into WrestleMania 40: "I'm about week four right now"

WWE would ideally want all hands on deck for WrestleMania season, and one of its most popular names, Rey Mysterio, recently shared an update on his injury.

The Master of the 619 has been out of action since November, when he underwent knee surgery and was expected to be sidelined for weeks.

During his hiatus from WWE, Rey Mysterio recently appeared on a special Christmas episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast. On the show, Mysterio confirmed he had hurt the meniscus cartilage on his right knee.

Mysterio revealed that while the recovery would take anywhere between six to eight weeks, he was currently in week four but did not have a clear timeframe for his WWE return:

"This time, you put in all the years, I've been favoring my right knee for the left one, and finally, I tore the meniscus on the right knee, anywhere between six to eight weeks. I'm about week four right now," he said. [40:23 - 40:40]

Rey Mysterio is focused on retaining 100% fitness and plans to hire a personal trainer in 2024. He hoped to strengthen his lower body and cited the example of MMA fighters while explaining his recovery plan:

"I'm actually getting a personal trainer at the beginning of the year, and that's going to be working with me, just for my lower body and strengthening up my hips, my quads, and just my legs in general, so I can just resist. I've never had a personal trainer that can train me, kind of like how UFC fighters train, so I can use my power from the hips down." [40:42 - 41:10]

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on his history with knee injuries

Rey Mysterio has been wrestling since the late 1980s, and it's expected that he, too, has suffered countless injuries like many of his peers who wrestled for decades.

The 49-year-old WWE legend is no stranger to knee injuries, as he recalled facing issues with his left knee throughout his career.

Mysterio went under the knife in 2011 and admitted he had suffered several ACL tears that forced him to miss in-ring time. As he favored his right knee in recent years, Rey was aware that he could face complications in his leg, considering his explosive wrestling style.

Mysterio continued:

"Just wear and tear; this time, it was my right knee. I've never had any injuries on my right knee since the past, since 97, when I had my first surgery in WCW. The left knee kept on breaking down every other year; sometimes, I would go on a bit longer. But numerous ACL tears; the last big surgery I had on my left knee was in 2011." [From 38:30 onwards]

While we don't know when exactly he will be back, Rey Mysterio would hope to be ready in time for WrestleMania 40.

Who should Mysterio face at the grand event? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Keepin' It 100.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage