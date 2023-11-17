How long will Rey Mysterio take to recover after getting surgery on a prolonged injury? Exploring return date

Rey Mysterio recently lost the United States Championship, followed by a heartbreaking betrayal from his protege, Santos Escobar. Now, things have taken yet another turn for the legendary luchador.

Mysterio recently underwent a successful knee surgery, which is expected to keep him away from television for six to eight weeks. He has worked in WWE with his torn meniscus for around three months. It is an injury that results from forceful twisting or rotating of the knee, causing certain tissues to tear.

Nonetheless, he will remain on hiatus for quite some time, as the healing period of a torn meniscus is anywhere from six weeks to three months. Rey Mysterio is expected to return to the Royal Rumble next year.

Was losing the US Title to Logan Paul Rey Mysterio's decision?

Crown Jewel saw one of the most shocking turn of events when Mysterio lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul in just three months. As a result, it left the WWE Universe flabbergasted.

However, according to Haus of Wrestling, it was Rey Mysterio's decision. The legendary luchador has been suffering from a torn meniscus for months. He has been delaying his surgery, which in turn has aggravated it. His knee condition reached a point where Mysterio could no longer delay his surgery. Therefore, he contemplated it and decided to drop his title to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Moreover, he agreed to be on the receiving end of the brutal beatdown angle on SmackDown at the hands of Santos Escobar. As a result, WWE used the storyline angle to write him off television.

Escobar's heel turn was inevitable, and WWE pulled the trigger sooner rather than later. From losing the US title to getting a vicious beatdown on SmackDown, the entire angle was Rey Mysterio's decision.

The masked luchador used the storyline to go on hiatus for his torn meniscus surgery. He is expected to return around the Royal Rumble and resume his feud with Santos Escobar.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer