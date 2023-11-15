"Don't come back" - WWE star sends nasty message to Rey Mysterio following surgery

A WWE Superstar has delivered a nasty message to Rey Mysterio following last Friday's edition of SmackDown.

The Latino World Order appears to be falling apart on the blue brand. At WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Rey Mysterio defended the United States Championship against Logan Paul. LWO's Santos Escobar made his way to the ringside area to help the Hall of Famer, but he accidentally left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron.

Logan Paul used the brass knuckles and punched Mysterio in the face to become the new champion. On this past Friday's episode of SmackDown, Santos Escobar unleashed a brutal attack on the Hall of Famer and slammed his knee into the steel steps outside the ring.

Earlier today, Mysterio took to social media to reveal that he underwent successful knee surgery. The veteran added that he is now on the road to recovery and will be out for revenge on Escobar.

Santos Escobar responded on Instagram and warned the legend never to return.

"DON’T. COME. BACK.," he wrote.

Dutch Mantell comments on Logan Paul saving Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently praised Logan Paul for saving Rey Mysterio during a botched spot at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell praised Logan Paul for his work at Crown Jewel. Mantell noted that Mysterio was short with a spot during the match, but Paul was able to save him.

"Rey did a dive from the outside into the ring, and he was short with it, and Logan Paul dipped under him and caught him. I don't think he would have gotten hurt, but he could have. But he actually saved him an injury; at least, that's what it looked like to me. That's what you are supposed to do as an opponent," the former WWE manager said on Smack Talk. [From 13:16 onwards]

Santos Escobar once viewed Rey Mysterio as his mentor, but that is clearly no longer the case. It will be fascinating to see when Mysterio returns to SmackDown to get revenge on Escobar.

