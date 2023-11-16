Original plans for Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar revealed - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio had surgery performed on his knee earlier this week, which has sidelined him for a few weeks. A recent report has now revealed the original plans of WWE's creative team for the legendary wrestler.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio got into a scuffle following Carlito's loss to Bobby Lashley. It resulted in Escobar turning on his fellow LWO member, and brutalizing the former United States Champion. It was later revealed that Mysterio had to undergo surgery on his knee. So, this was WWE's way of writing him off TV.

According to a recent report by PWInsider, WWE had slightly different plans for the feud featuring the two LWO stars. The report suggested that the injury had nothing to do with Escobar's heel turn. The Stamford-based company had been planning it for quite some time now. But following the turn, WWE had originally planned for the two to fight each other at live events straightaway. The injury now means that the fans will now have to wait to witness their rivalry inside the squared circle.

"We've had some readers ask if the Santos Escobar turn was something that happened because of the injury. We are told that it was always planned, and had Rey not gotten hurt, they would [have] gone right into live events doing Rey vs. Escobar," wrote PWInsider in their report.

Only time will tell when Rey Mysterio gets medically cleared to get back into the ring. It will be interesting to see how WWE handles Escobar till the 48-year-old completes his recovery.

Logan Paul opens up on saving Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel

During their match for the United States Championship, Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul botched a move that could have severely injured the WWE legend had the latter not shown his presence of mind.

Speaking on his ImPaulsive podcast, the newly crowned US Champion shared details about the spot. The 28-year-old claimed that both the superstars were at fault.

"Upon assessing my performance, while I think I did save Rey Mysterio, I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio. I think I was too far back for the move, and I think he didn't clear enough ground for the move. That is what happened. I was too far back, and he didn't clear enough ground. We both, I think, made a mistake, and I had to catch him. I had to catch him. And I wasn't going to not catch him, so like, truthfully, while I like the headlines, and I like being gassed up like this, I was just doing my job," he said.

