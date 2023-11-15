Logan Paul reveals what actually happened during botched spot at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Logan Paul recently opened up about a botched spot at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio defended the United States Championship against Logan Paul at the premium live event, and the match ended in controversy. LWO's Santos Escobar left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron, and Paul used them to become the new United States Champion. Escobar followed it up with a brutal attack on Mysterio this past Friday on SmackDown and warned him not to come back earlier today on social media.

Speaking on his ImPaulsive podcast, the 28-year-old claimed that he was actually out of position during the spot at Crown Jewel in which fans are crediting him for saving Rey Mysterio.

"Upon assessing my performance, while I think I did save Rey Mysterio, I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio. I think I was too far back for the move, and I think he didn't clear enough ground for the move. That is what happened. I was too far back, and he didn't clear enough ground. We both, I think, made a mistake, and I had to catch him. I had to catch him. And I wasn't going to not catch him, so like, truthfully, while I like the headlines, and I like being gassed up like this, I was just doing my job," he said. [From 02:37 - 03:11]

WWE star Logan Paul on what the United States Championship means to him

Logan Paul captured his first title in WWE at Crown Jewel by defeating Rey Mysterio to become United States Champion.

During the latest edition of the ImPaulsive podcast, Logan Paul disclosed what winning the United States Championship meant to him. He noted that it means the company trusts and believes in him.

"To me, it is a symbol of accomplishment and trust in the craft, and the human. The WWE doesn't just give this belt to someone. It is them entrusting you with their publicly traded company, worth about 4 billion at the moment. It is a big deal that they stamp you and are willing to say 'You're significant enough, and have done enough disruption in our company for us to put one of our titles on you'," he said. [From 04:52 - 05:20]

Logan Paul has already proven to be a natural inside the squared circle. It will be fascinating to see how The Maverick's WWE career plays out in the years ahead.

