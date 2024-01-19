20-year WWE veteran opens up about potential Royal Rumble return

A WWE veteran who was a part of the business for almost two decades recently commented on making a surprise appearance at the 2024 Royal Rumble on January 27.

The name in question is none other than Michelle McCool, who has been a multiple-time Women's Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Last year, she surprised the fans by being a part of the 30-woman battle royal.

The 43-year-old legend gave her best and eliminated two superstars. She lasted for almost fourteen minutes before being eliminated by The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

As of now, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Bianca Belair have confirmed their participation in the Women's Rumble match. World Wrestling Entertainment likes to bring back Hall of Famers and former stars for the iconic match.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) asked Michelle McCool about the possibility of making it to the Royal Rumble 2024. The 20-year veteran mentioned that she hasn't received a call from the Stamford-based promotion yet.

Check out McCool's tweet below:

"Haven’t been asked🤷🏼‍♀️," she wrote.

Major WWE faction interested in adding Michelle McCool to the group

The Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest recently discussed the former Divas Champion's surprise appearance at the Rumble last year.

The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion mentioned drafting Michelle McCool in The Judgment Day. This proposal got Dom Dom and Ripley seemingly interested in adding the 43-year-old legend to the heel faction.

The 20-year veteran responded on the social media post by stating she was intrigued by having two Mamis in The Judgment Day.

"REAL TALK - I knew I loved Dom😂 (& obviously everyone else here too) #twomamis…..I mean, I’d pull my weight - just sayin!💪🏽💜," she wrote.

Only time will tell if the former WWE Women's World Champion makes a massive return in the 30-woman contest.

