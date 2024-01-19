Massive former WWE Superstar interested in becoming The Judgment Day's second female member after Rhea Ripley

A WWE legend has reacted to the idea of becoming The Judgment Day's second female member after Rhea Ripley.

Michelle McCool was among the 30 entrants in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She delivered an incredible performance and lasted almost 14 minutes, eliminating two female superstars in the process. She was eventually eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day members recently discussed McCool's surprise appearance during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Dominik Mysterio seemed interested in the idea of McCool joining The Judgment Day. Here's how McCool reacted in the comment section of the post and on her Instagram story:

Michelle McCool is interested in joining The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley is the only female member of The Judgment Day currently

Rhea Ripley has been exceptional as a member of The Judgment Day for about two years now. She is also regarded by many fans as the leader of The Judgment Day. Last year, Mami spoke with Sporting News Australia and opened up about the stable having no leader.

"I'm pretty confident within myself. I feel like we've been doing a lot of the right things lately. And I mean, The Judgment Day, we don't technically have a leader. None of us really lead. We just have specific jobs that we are better at. And for me, when it comes to my boys, I'm very good at making plans. And they all believe in my plans and they know that they work, and that's why they listen to me. That's why most of the time you see me bossing them around, and trying to stand my ground and tell them no sometimes, or tell them to go. Like, it really depends what the plan is. But, it's because I thought it all through," Rhea Ripley said.

Rhea Ripley won't be happy one bit if The Judgment Day adds another female star to the group. It is bound to create a massive rift in the fearsome faction.

