Former WWE Champion could return after 155 days to exact revenge on Drew McIntyre following SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre has been pushed into a feud with Gunther since his return to WWE a few weeks ago. However, he could possibly be part of a very different feud following SummerSlam.

Kofi Kingston has been out of action since March after he collided with Drew McIntyre as part of a brawl over who deserved an Intercontinental Championship match. The former WWE Champion suffered an ankle injury which has kept him sidelined since. Rumor has it that he is ready to make a return in the next few weeks.

If McIntyre comes up short, there could be a readymade feud waiting for him to step into if Kingston makes his return looking for revenge.

Because of the injury, Kingston missed WrestleMania as well as six months of the year. Big E and Xavier Woods have also been on hiatus during this time, leaving The New Day with no representation.

Kofi Kingston could return to WWE as a face or a heel

If Drew McIntyre is seen as the villain in this story, then he could be the heel and Kingston the face, or vice versa. Both men are capable of playing either role, so it wouldn't make a difference.

Since Woods and Big E are still missing from TV, if Kingston returns alone for a short feud with McIntyre, then it wouldn't matter if he was a face or a heel.

It's unclear as to how much longer Big E will be out of action since he injured his neck around 16 months ago. Many of the updates surrounding him have been positive. The New Day could be reunited before the end of the year as Woods is also working towards his WWE return.

