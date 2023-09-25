Former WWE Champion to return after 3590 days to confront Triple H at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the possibility

Triple H may bring a major star back to WWE during the Survivor Series event in Chicago.

The star in question is none other than the Straight Edge Superstar, CM Punk.

Punk infamously quit WWE nine years ago after the 2014 Royal Rumble event. He was reportedly exhausted by the WWE routine and decided to leave for good.

After seven years in the wilderness, Punk joined AEW in August 2021. His stint came to an end recently, and his future is currently the subject of worldwide discussions. Following his departure from AEW, Punk appeared at the CFFC MMA 125 event, where the former AEW World Champion hinted at a significant surprise for fans.

During his commentary stint at the aforementioned event, Punk was asked if he had time on his schedule, to which he responded that he had a two-month window available.

The event could very well be Survivor Series 2023, which will take place in two months at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, which happens to be Punk's hometown. There is a possibility that he will make an appearance at the premium live event. If it materializes, it will mark 3590 days between WWE appearances for the star wrestler.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World could make an appearance at the event to confront Triple H, and re-establish his relationship with the Stamford-based promotion.

Are Triple H and CM Punk on the same page?

The animosity between Triple H and CM Punk appeared to have faded following Punk's backstage appearance on the 24th April episode of WWE RAW, which garnered significant attention among wrestling fans.

The potential for Punk's return to WWE seems quite improbable, given the strained relationship between him and the promotion. However, the RAW visit may have paved the way for a resurgence, making it possible to anticipate an imminent collaboration between Punk and Triple H.

The possibility of Punk's return has already sparked the imagination of fans and stakeholders alike. He is now the biggest free agent in the wrestling world, and the potential of his return at the Survivor Series 2023 event holds significant magnitude.

Punk's return was unthinkable even a year ago, but this is professional wrestling, where anything can happen. The sport benefits from Punk's presence, and it will be puzzling if both parties fail to see the potential to capitalize on this situation before it becomes unattainable.

Do you want to see CM Punk back in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments below.