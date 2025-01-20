Former WWE Champion to return after 409 days on RAW and become The New Day's manager? Exploring the possibility

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will mark the third edition of the red brand on Netflix. Fans are excited to see how the storyline progresses as we inch closer to Royal Rumble 2025. This week's RAW will witness a major return, with JBL appearing again on television.

John "Bradshaw" Layfield's return comes after 409 days, as his last appearance was on the December 8, 2023, edition of SmackDown, where he served as a guest commentator for the Tribute to the Troops episode. The Hall of Famer's return has sparked the possibility of many endless directions, one of which could see JBL become the manager for The New Day. Over the past few months, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been receiving nuclear heat from the WWE Universe.

This backlash began after they turned on Big E, blaming him for being selfish. Since then, Kofi and Woods have been kicked out of the locker room, with everyone boycotting them. Previously, JBL has shown his villainous character to the WWE Universe, and with his return, it's probable he could align with The New Day. This could happen if JBL supports Kingston and Woods' decision, declaring that their actions against Big E are justified. The 58-year-old star might also label Big E as a selfish star toward his friends.

This association between The New Day and JBL could either be a one-time event on WWE RAW tonight, or the company could initiate their potential alliance from this show, possibly lasting a few months. This would help the Stamford-based promotion generate more heat for Kofi and Xavier. It remains to be seen how things will unfold in tonight's episode of RAW on Netflix when John "Bradshaw" Layfield makes his comeback.

Given JBL's previous role accompanying Baron Corbin, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he plays a similar role again, but this time with The New Day members.

What does JBL think about the WWE RAW debut on Netflix?

The debut of the red brand on Netflix indeed marks one of the most drastic changes in the history of the company. A few days ago, the Hall of Famer expressed his thoughts and gave his honest opinion about the WWE RAW Netflix debut. The veteran described it as one of the greatest things he has ever seen.

"That show I saw this past Monday, that was just about the greatest thing I've ever seen in my life. That was beyond belief how good that was. It's shocking to me how good they are. I mean, it's the best entertainment company - not wrestling - best entertainment company in the world right now there. There's no comparison. They're hitting on every cylinder."

It seems that JBL is certainly excited about the future of Monday Nights on the OTT platform. His appearance on tonight’s show will undoubtedly be interesting to witness.

