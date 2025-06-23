Former WWE champion to return after 49 days & challenge Goldberg at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

After months of anticipation and buzz, Goldberg finally returned on WWE RAW last week and challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The two powerhouses are set to lock horns in a title contest at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will emanate from Atlanta, Georgia, on July 12, 2025.

WWE has been officially billing the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Da Man and The Ring General as Goldberg’s final bout in the Stamford-based promotion.

In a shocking twist, Ludwig Kaiser could officially return on RAW this week after being absent for 49 days from WWE television and issue a challenge for the Da Man. He could dare Goldberg to take him on before he gets the honor of battling Gunther for the world title.

Adam Pearce might then confirm a singles match between Ludwig and Goldberg at Night of Champions 2025 as a last-minute addition. The WCW legend has been a fan favourite at previous Saudi shows, and this could mark his final appearance in Saudi Arabia before he hangs up his boots at SNME.

Goldberg could squash Ludwig Kaiser at the 2025 NOC in good old-fashioned 'Goldberg' style, before he potentially loses the title bout against Gunther.

The angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Could Gunther lose the WWE Heavyweight Championship to Goldberg?

While it may seem absurd to Goldberg's fans, he is an underdog against The Ring General at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, suggested he doesn’t trust anything when Da Man is involved and believes that, in a shocking twist, the 58-year-old star could walk out with the title on July 12, 2025.

"I think that's a lot of wishful thinking. I hope so. You would think, especially in this era of WWE, that they are more future-minded and everything like that. So, I hope, I hope too, but when it comes to good ol' G-Berg (Goldberg), I don't really trust anything," English said. (From 57:28 to 57:48)

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the Goldberg and Gunther encounter at SNME 2025.

