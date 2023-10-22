Former WWE Champion to return after 521 days and align with Jey Uso against The Bloodline? Exploring potential scenario 

Jey Uso invaded last week's episode of WWE SmackDown in order to gain some revenge against his brother Jimmy Uso. Jey was then fined and kicked out of the building by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, but it's clear that the issues for The Bloodline are set to continue.

Randy Orton is expected to make his return at Survivor Series, and after almost two years on the sidelines, The Viper will likely remember that it was The Bloodline who put him on the shelf.

Jey Uso was part of The Bloodline at the time, but much like he has with Cody Rhodes, Main Event Jey could convince Orton that he has changed and could help him overcome Jimmy and Solo Sikoa in order to get back at Roman Reigns.

Orton could return to WWE for one final run since the former 14-time World Champion has been dealing with some real injury issues over the past year.

With John Cena not expected to remain with the company after Crown Jewel, WWE needs someone to step in and neutralize Solo SIkoa, and it could be Randy Orton.

Will Randy Orton be pushed into the world title picture upon his WWE return?

Matt Riddle's release has left many questions surrounding Randy Orton's potential return storyline, but it would still make sense for him to return and target The Bloodline.

Orton is one of the biggest stars in the company, and he should be pushed into the world title picture upon return. He could even challenge Roman Reigns at The Royal Rumble since that would be the first Premium Live Event following his return.

Orton has been waiting 17 months for revenge, and it's hard to imagine he will be in a forgiving mood.

Do you think Randy Orton will return to help Jey Uso? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.