Former WWE Champion to return after 687 days to finally dethrone Gunther? Analyzing the potential

Gunther will return to WWE RAW next week after taking a break from the company to welcome his first child with his wife, Jinny.

The Intercontinental Champion has witnessed Ludwig Kaiser snap and attack Kofi Kingston as a reaction to the latter sidelining Giovanni Vinci in his absence. Gunther now has some work to do when he does return.

Kaiser took advantage of the fact that Kofi Kingston had no one in his corner this past week on RAW, but that may not be the case heading into Royal Rumble 2024. Xavier Woods is expected to return in the coming weeks, and he could give Kingston the backup he needs after becoming a target for Imperium.

Gunther is obviously waiting in the wings to attack anyone who can overcome his stable, which could be where Big E comes in. The former WWE Champion hasn't appeared on TV in almost two years after suffering a significant neck injury in March 2022.

Big E's in-ring future has been in doubt for years, but he could return after possibly being cleared by the doctors. If Woods and Kingston cannot overcome the threat of Imperium, it could be the right time for the powerhouse to strike. He could challenge The Ring General on January 27, making his comeback as an active competitor after 687 days.

Will Big E make his WWE return to dethrone Gunther in 2024?

Big E hasn't wrestled since March 11, 2022, and has instead become an ambassador for WWE in his time on the sidelines.

The New Day has continued to push forward without Big E, but it's clear that they have lacked their edge. E is a former WWE Champion for a reason and could be the perfect person to dethrone The Ring General after his lengthy reign.

Gunther is a popular star, and it would take someone extraordinary to overcome him in a title match with the backup that he has at his disposal. Unlike The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, The Ring General is capable of defending his gold alone. Meanwhile, Big E would also have The New Day on his side if Imperium decided to interfere in their potential showdown.

Do you think Big E is the man to finally take the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

