Will Big E ever return to WWE? What we know following his career-threatening injury

Last year in March, Big E suffered a horrible moment when he suffered a career-threatening injury. During a match against The Brawling Brutes, Ridge Holland attempted a belly-to-belly suplex on E, which led to the latter landing on his neck and breaking it.

Despite going through surgery and prolonged rehabilitation, as per Big E, the doctors have told him he might never wrestle again. While this is bad news for the 37-year-old, it has led to sadness among the WWE Universe. Many wonder if they will see him in the Stamford-based promotion again.

The answer to such a question would be yes. Even though Big E hasn't announced his retirement yet, if he does indeed, he could still be part of WWE. The popular wrestler will most likely be given a role on TV. E is too talented for him to be let go, and he also has the right connections within the promotion.

Hence, in some time, it won't be a surprise to see the former WWE Champion as a commentator or manager. Given his charisma and mic skills, the 37-year-old would ace these roles, and that would make the entire WWE Universe happy. It will be interesting to keep tabs on the wrestler's future.

Big E's exact words on what the doctors told him

While the world of professional wrestling is glorious, oftentimes it can turn brutal for those competing inside the ring. Such was the case with Big E who is still dealing with the effects of the above-mentioned career-threatening injury he suffered last year.

During the 2023 SummerSlam press conference, Big E made an appearance, and told what the doctors told him about wrestling again. The wrestler said he spoke to a specialist. He said:

"We did the year check-up, and all that stuff looked great, but on the other side, I also talked to spine specialists, people who have worked on other people in the company, and done their fusions, and they said, 'Hey, I would not wrestle again if I were you.'"

The former WWE Champion further added:

"For me, at 37, these are things that I think about. I think about quality of life. When I started this job at 23, and probably had a bit of a death wish, and was okay at dying in the ring, I would now like to not die in the ring. I would like to do other things with my life. I don't really have a timeline right now. I'm just really grateful to not have any nerve pain."

While hearing such words from a doctor might be tough for any athlete, it's great to see how Big E has handled this tough situation. If and when he returns to WWE programming, the 37-year-old will receive a huge pop from fans.

